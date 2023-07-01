Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 8,397 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

BSCP stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

