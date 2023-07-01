Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $538.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

