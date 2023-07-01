Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $11.50 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.97.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.