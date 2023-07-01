Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires 904 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

