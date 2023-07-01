Carr Financial Group Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Carr Financial Group Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.60 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $102.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

