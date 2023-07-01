Carr Financial Group Corp Has $238,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

