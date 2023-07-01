Carr Financial Group Corp Invests $203,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

