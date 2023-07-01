Carr Financial Group Corp Makes New $806,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

