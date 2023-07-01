Carr Financial Group Corp Purchases 14,933 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,274,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,419 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 145,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.