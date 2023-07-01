Carr Financial Group Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $468.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

