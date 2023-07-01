Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 6,642 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carr Financial Group Corp reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 495.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

