Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrefour Price Performance

CRRFY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Carrefour Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

