Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Carver Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 18,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,690. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

