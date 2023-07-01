Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Update

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 172.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.03. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Get Catena Media alerts:

Catena Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.