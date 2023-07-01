Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Finally, 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

