Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in June

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Cathedral Energy Services stock remained flat at C$0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.
About Cathedral Energy Services
