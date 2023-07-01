Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in June

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Cathedral Energy Services stock remained flat at C$0.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.