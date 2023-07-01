CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBB Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CBBI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 28,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. CBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

