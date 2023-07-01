CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $45.59 million and $8.16 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00021818 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,582.61 or 1.00006075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05610668 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,713,078.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

