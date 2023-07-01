CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered CEMIG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
CEMIG Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:CIG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. 3,893,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,033. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,123,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of CEMIG at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
