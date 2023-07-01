Centrifuge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $329,036.59 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000871 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $329,036.59 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.26699511 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $501,842.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

