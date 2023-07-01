Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $369.73

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.73 ($4.70) and traded as low as GBX 295.20 ($3.75). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 300.20 ($3.82), with a volume of 864,883 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,155 ($14.69) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.63) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ceres Power Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £585.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.22.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

