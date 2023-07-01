Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CERT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Certara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,104 shares of company stock valued at $634,091. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,026,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,416,000 after buying an additional 294,183 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,877,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,494,000 after buying an additional 626,394 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

