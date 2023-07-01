Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

