Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of LOW opened at $225.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.48 and a 1 year high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

