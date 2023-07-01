Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 244.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 194,581 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of Cheniere Energy worth $43,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.36. 1,733,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.29 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.