Chia (XCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Chia (XCH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Chia has a total market cap of $266.23 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chia has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.28 or 0.00112108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chia

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,766,442 coins and its circulating supply is 7,766,682 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

