Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.38

Shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
