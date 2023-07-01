China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 128.9% in June

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,504,900 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the May 31st total of 1,968,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45,049.0 days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

China Medical System stock remained flat at $1.46 during midday trading on Friday. China Medical System has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

China Medical System Company Profile

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

