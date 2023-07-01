China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Short Interest Up 128.9% in June

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,504,900 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the May 31st total of 1,968,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45,049.0 days.
China Medical System Stock Performance
China Medical System stock remained flat at $1.46 during midday trading on Friday. China Medical System has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.
China Medical System Company Profile
