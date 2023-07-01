Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.67

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Free Report) (TSE:CPH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.55. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 3,490 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

