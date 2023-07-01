Citigroup Lowers Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target to $11.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $254.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.77. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 5,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $50,328.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,408. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Quinlan acquired 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $889,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,510.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 115,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.6% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 141.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

