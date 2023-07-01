Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.38 and traded as low as $11.92. Citizens shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 901 shares.

Citizens Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Citizens Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

