Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Down 4.7%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. 466,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,532,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $545.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

