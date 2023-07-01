ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Buys $71,226.31 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,226.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 889,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,418,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTR opened at $31.73 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is currently 160.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

