CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.29. 1,768,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.67. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $211.19.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

