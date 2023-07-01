Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Trading Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
Cobalt 27 Capital Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.36. The company has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.
Cobalt 27 Capital Company Profile
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.
