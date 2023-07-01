Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the May 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,985. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

