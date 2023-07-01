Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 251.9% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. 53,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.