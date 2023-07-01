Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RFI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 81,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,671. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.