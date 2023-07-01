Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RFI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.42. 81,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,671. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.