Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

RFI stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.