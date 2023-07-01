Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 26th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,406,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,329,985,000 after purchasing an additional 977,894 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

