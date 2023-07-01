Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

Commercial National Financial stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

