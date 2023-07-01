Comparing Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) & Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.14 -$3.66 million ($0.03) -0.07 Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.42 million 1.68 $72.71 million $3.56 8.71

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology. Datable Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

96.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Datable Technology and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of $51.80, suggesting a potential upside of 67.10%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datable Technology and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -96.83% N/A -360.05% Consensus Cloud Solutions 19.17% -27.90% 12.00%

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Datable Technology on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers PLATFORM³, a software as a service consumer marketing platform that enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to build and launch promotions and special offers on the mobile phone. It operates in consumer Internet advertising sector. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

