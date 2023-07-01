Compound (COMP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $76.80 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Compound token can now be purchased for $52.35 or 0.00171095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $405.53 million and $76.80 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00051120 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013584 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,746,403 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,745,788.69767439 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.97575442 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $190,615,856.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.