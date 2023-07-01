Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $409.73 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Compound has a market capitalization of $409.73 million and approximately $88.61 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded up 75.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $52.89 or 0.00173077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00051193 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030687 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012498 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003255 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,746,403 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,745,788.69767439 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.97575442 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $190,615,856.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.