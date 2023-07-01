Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.15 and last traded at $34.30. 1,493,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,072,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock worth $53,402,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Confluent by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

