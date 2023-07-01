Congress Park Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.54.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

