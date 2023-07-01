Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.90.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

