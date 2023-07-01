Congress Park Capital LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %
BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boeing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.