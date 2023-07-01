Congress Park Capital LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $423.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

