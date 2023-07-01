Congress Park Capital LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 577.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 180,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

