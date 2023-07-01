Congress Park Capital LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,005 shares of company stock worth $61,797,775. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

